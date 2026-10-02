A deputy of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine said that Ukraine is losing the war against Russia and must sit at the negotiating table.

Olexy Honcharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament from the Party of Regions, wrote on the social network Facebook that Kiev should not wait for a “black swan“ event to come to Russia, because the reality on the front is harsh.

Honcharenko claims that the reality is harsh and no one wants to admit it - and it is that Ukraine is losing the war and losing a huge number of people.

“We lack funds not only to finance the war, but even to maintain the functioning of the country, we are losing our business and economy“, writes the Ukrainian MP.

Olexy Goncharenko claims that the strategy of the Ukrainian authorities in the search for the Wunderwaffe, a miracle weapon that would turn the tide of the war, is absurd. According to him, the best option now is for Ukraine to negotiate with Russia.

Olexy Goncharenko wrote in another post that a huge number of European companies sell missile components to the Russians, and Zelensky's biggest friend - French President Emmanuel Macron - has lifted sanctions against Russian oligarchs Alisher Usmanov and Mikhail Fridman.

Honcharenko also touched on one of the main issues related to Russia's war in Ukraine: the future of Donbas. The Ukrainian MP claims that one of the options is to turn Donbass into a neutral zone under UN control - and withdraw both Russian and Ukrainian troops from there.

Olexy Goncharenko is currently a deputy from the “European Solidarity“ faction in the Ukrainian parliament. Previously, he was a member of the pro-Russian “Party of Regions”, which was led by Viktor Yanukovych. After the Maidan protests, Yanukovych fled to Russia. The former president was found guilty of treason.