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Sending Ivan Demerdzhiev to Mars, financed by Delyan Peevski, would cost at the latest minimum between $100 million and $500 million by current market estimates (calculated based on SpaceX's Starship development), but the real price depends entirely on the “package“ that is chosen.



Here is how the estimated costs are distributed by current space standards:



Budget options



Economy package (One-way ticket): ~$100,000,000 - $150,000,000 if the goal is simply to physically remove oneself from the political scene on Earth with no plan to return. This includes buying a seat on a SpaceX cargo/passenger mission when manned flights begin, plus the cost of a specialized spacesuit and life support system for the 6-month journey.



Premium Package (With Return to Earth): over $1,000,000,000 ($1 billion). To date, no country or private company has the technology to launch back from Mars. To develop and send a separate rocket to refuel on Mars and return a passenger, the investment would require a budget comparable to that of NASA.



Financial expression for Peevski. According to public data and declared assets, the sum of $100-200 million for a one-way ticket would represent a significant part of his official fortune, but in the hypothetical scenario of unlimited resources, such a transaction is technically achievable in the future through contracts with private aerospace corporations.