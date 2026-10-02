Zelensky: Putin has ordered the Russian military to lift restrictions on airstrikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered the military command to lift restrictions that were in place during previous air campaigns against Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the Financial Times, citing data from Ukrainian intelligence services, including intercepted communications of Kremlin representatives, News.bg reports.

“He said there are no more rules“, said Zelensky, according to whom the order was given in September, when Russia intensified its airstrikes on Kiev.

According to him, Russian attacks now include not only military and energy facilities, but also schools, hospitals, communication infrastructure and data centers. Zelensky claims that the goal is not only to destroy infrastructure, but also to put pressure on the civilian population through constant strikes and instilling fear.

In the interview, the Ukrainian president cited the strike on a school in Kiev as an example. Financial Times reports that its journalists have reviewed video footage from the scene, and analysis of the drone wreckage shows markings of Russian manufacturers and inscriptions in Russian. Some of the components were manufactured in Russia on July 28, while others are of foreign origin.

Moscow denies the accusations. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian armed forces are not striking schools or hospitals. The claim that Putin ordered the lifting of restrictions has not been independently confirmed.

Zelensky argues that the change in Russian tactics is related to Moscow's inability to achieve its goals on the battlefield. According to him, Russia is increasingly relying on massive air strikes to put pressure on the civilian population and force them to leave the cities.