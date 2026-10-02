Ruslan Trad: The agreement on Tsar Samuil also hits Serbian positions in the region

Historical diplomacy is extremely important and a number of countries allocate resources for such actions, as they affect both international relations and society. This was said on the air of “Good Morning, Europe“ by international analyst Ruslan Trad regarding the historical agreement between Bulgaria and Greece for the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil to be transported to Sofia.

We will certainly see an official reaction from the RSM very soon, because this is an issue that concerns them. Currently, there are reactions in the media that are linked to one or another unit of the security forces and ministries in North Macedonia. For now, the question of why Skopje was not included in these negotiations is being discussed, since we know the claims they have to Tsar Samuil and the historical past.

„For me, what is happening between Greece and Bulgaria certainly also affects Serbian positions in the region, because we know that along this line Skopje and Belgrade are very close“, Trad pointed out and noted that even if the reactions are more violent, this will not affect Bulgarian positions.