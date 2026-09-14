CEC prepares repair and maintenance of voting machines

In order for there to be no runoff in the presidential elections, 50% plus one must vote in order for a president to be elected in the first round. The Central Election Commission (CEC) is ready to hold the presidential elections on October 25. This was stated by CEC spokesperson Stoyanka Balova to bTV.

The presidential and vice-presidential elections are scheduled for October 25.

She explained that the registration deadline for the presidential elections expires today at 5 p.m., with 8 parties and coalitions and 20 initiative committees having registered for the presidential vote at this time.

The CEC is preparing repair and maintenance of the voting machines it has at its disposal so that the election administration can be fully prepared. An inventory will be made of each voting machine. The voting machines' batteries and flash memory will be replaced entirely, as recommended by "Smart Matic". The report that comes out of the machine will have the status of a protocol.

The sections with under 300 voters will vote with a paper ballot.

The deadline for submitting applications from abroad to vote in the presidential elections is currently running. So far, about 5,500 applications have been submitted from Turkey, Great Britain, Germany, England and the USA to vote in the presidential elections in our country.

The CEC is ready to send a second voting machine abroad, if there is greater interest. The election administration is ready to send the voting machines in question for the second round.