Military personnel monitor a drifting ship hit by a drone that entered Bulgarian waters

Servicemen from the Air Force and the Navy today completed a reconnaissance and localization task for a drifting cargo ship in the waters of the Black Sea.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:10 p.m., Air Force crews with two “Cougar“ helicopters together with specialists from the Navy, they carried out a task to search and locate the condition of a drifting motor ship “EMIL”, which is located 40 nautical miles east of Cape Shabla, the press center of the Ministry of Defense announced.

After a drone strike in the Odessa region on August 5, followed by a fire and failure of the technical systems, the vessel was left without the ability to maneuver and was abandoned by the crew. Since then, the vessel has been drifting in the exclusive economic zone of Romania, and under the influence of sea currents, it is moving in a southerly direction towards the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Bulgaria.

The Navy of the Republic of Bulgaria has issued a notice to seafarers about a ship without control and without a crew in the specified area.

The vessel is being monitored by the competent institutions, which are ready to take the necessary actions in case of a change in the situation.