Kostadinov took matters into his own hands: Protesters from block 464, Lyulin neighborhood, are going to meet with the Minister of Internal Affairs

Kostadinov visited a protest in the capital's "Lyulin" neighborhood. The protest was peaceful and organized by the residents of the neighborhood. The reason is gypsy communities, who are illegally housed in a block near block 464 and harass the residents of the neighborhood.

They attack women, dirty, behave rudely, insult and sleep drunk on playgrounds.

The protesters, to whom the institutions have not paid attention for more than a month, turned to Kostadin Kostadinov for help. They asked him to attend their protest and presented their problems to him.

Kostadinov immediately took things to heart. He held a conversation with the Minister of Internal Affairs and next week he will receive a representative group of protesting citizens to familiarize him with the problem, which must be solved immediately.

The presidential candidate of “Vazrazhdane” was categorical that the institutions can take measures and must enter into their powers. He reassured the citizens that he and “Vazrazhdane” stand behind them and their demands until their problem is resolved.

Kostadinov and Volgin, the different choice is number 11!

Buying and selling votes is a crime!