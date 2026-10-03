Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha explained why he did not come for Tsar Samuil

Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha was personally invited to attend the official ceremony for the transfer of Tsar Samuil's mortal remains, but has not been able to return to Sofia. The former Tsar of Bulgaria and former Prime Minister is abroad, and his schedule is busy.

The explanation was given by his team due to the numerous inquiries about his absence from the event. “Due to the fact that the Tsar is abroad, and with a rather busy schedule, despite his 89 years, he could not return to Sofia today“, the position states.

His team specifies that the announcement about the ceremony came only on Tuesday evening. Therefore, according to them, it was not possible for Simeon Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to organize his return to the capital for the official welcome.

The mortal remains of Tsar Samuil were welcomed with a state ceremony at “Knyaz Alexander I“ Square in Sofia. After that, a procession was planned to the “St. Sophia“ Basilica, where the remains would be laid to rest in a marble sarcophagus.

Sources: Focus, BTA