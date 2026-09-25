Weather today, forecast for Friday, September 25: Clouds and rain in the west, up to 25° in the southeast

Cloudy weather and precipitation are expected in Western Bulgaria on Friday, September 25. Before noon, it will rain in the northwestern regions, and in the afternoon, precipitation will cover other parts of the western half of the country. Over the remaining regions, the cloudiness will be variable, more often significant. “There will still be no precipitation“ on the night of Friday, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology announced.

Minimum temperatures in most places will be between 8° and 13°, and in individual valleys they will be slightly lower. In Sofia, around 7° is expected. The maximum values will be from 15°-16° in the northwestern regions to 24°-25° in southeastern Bulgaria, and in the capital - about 18°. The wind will be weak from the east-southeast, and in the western part of the Danube Plain it will blow from the northwest.

It will be warmer on the Black Sea coast

Sunny weather with temporary increases in cloudiness will prevail on the Black Sea coast. The maximum temperatures will be between 20° and 23°. The sea water will have a temperature of 21°-23°, and the waves will reach 1-2 points.

Rain and snow in the highlands

It will be mostly cloudy in the mountains. In the massifs of Western Bulgaria there will be rain, and above 1800-2000 meters they will turn into snow. A moderate to strong southeast wind will blow, and on the high peaks - southwest. The maximum temperature at 1200 meters will be about 12°, and at 2000 meters - about 4°.

On Saturday, cloudy weather will persist, with rain expected in many places in Eastern and Southern Bulgaria. In the mountains above 2200 meters, precipitation will be snow, and maximum temperatures will be between 16° and 21°.

Sources: BTA, NRD