Yotova: I did not sign a statement on Ukraine at the UN

President Iliana Yotova stated that she did not sign a joint statement on Ukraine after the expanded meeting of the UN Security Council in New York. She published her position on Facebook in connection with the media allegations on the subject.

“First - this statement is not signed. It was sent to all member states before the session in New York“, Yotova points out. According to her, the Bulgarian state did not have the opportunity to express reservations on the position provided, and the proposals for editing were not accepted.

The President specifies that for this reason she did not attend the expanded meeting of the Security Council. As evidence, she points to the lack of a joint photo after the meeting.

Yotova: There is no military solution for Ukraine

Iliyana Yotova states that she presented her own position in her speech to the UN General Assembly, where she heads the Bulgarian delegation within the framework of the 81st annual session.

„There is no military solution for Ukraine. Peace cannot be achieved without the participation of Ukraine and Russia“, the president states.

The position was published after the expanded meeting of the UN Security Council on September 24, dedicated to the war in Ukraine.

Sources: BTA