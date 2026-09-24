Petrova: Bulgaria can be a strategic link between Europe, the Black Sea region, the Middle East and Asia

Strategic connectivity was among the leading foreign policy highlights in the series of meetings of Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova during the 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

This foreign policy focus builds on Bulgaria's ambition for a more active role in the development of European connectivity. The regional connectivity summit, which Bulgaria will host in 2027, is an opportunity for key infrastructure projects to be placed in a broader European framework, and for the vision of connectivity to be transformed into concrete projects, investments and partnerships.

The development of transport, energy and economic links between Europe, the Black Sea region, The South Caucasus, the Middle East and Asia were the focus of her talks with representatives of Georgia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Iraq.

Minister Petrova discussed the possibilities for deepening connectivity with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Maka Bochorishvili and the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Sultan bin Saad Al Muraihi.

She also spoke on the topic with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Oman Saeed Badr bin Hamad bin Hamud Al Busaidi and the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq Fuad Hussein.

„Bulgaria's geographical position is a strategic advantage. It is time to turn it into real transport, energy and economic connections, investments and partnerships“, Minister Petrova said.

According to her, changing global trade routes and increased geopolitical competition make the diversification of transport and energy corridors increasingly important for Europe's security, sustainability and competitiveness.

The talks discussed the potential for expanding economic ties and investment partnerships between Europe and the Middle East, as well as the role of the Black Sea region and the South Caucasus in the broader architecture of connectivity between Europe and Asia.

“Connectivity is not just about infrastructure. It is a matter of economic security, competitiveness and strategic sustainability“, Minister Petrova emphasized.