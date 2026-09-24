Shishkov: No one thought of producing and installing guardrails for our safety. The goal was to divert money

Doubts about the diversion of funds related to the production and installation of guardrails, as well as general control over seemingly different companies in the sector were expressed by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, Arch. Ivan Shishkov, in the program "Denyat ON AIR".

On the air of Bulgaria ON AIR, he announced in-depth inspections of the quality and installation of guardrails, an analysis of public procurement and possible dependencies between companies, as well as increased control over the construction of highways.

"No one thought of producing and installing guardrails for our safety. The goal was to divert money. An exceptional scandal".

According to him, the state has patronized certain companies in the road sector for many years, while in practice only they are left on the market.

In recent years, there has been a "common hat" that has distributed which company, when and where to place guardrails.

The minister did not rule out the possibility that political patronage was behind this organization.

"The conversation about guardrails is taking on a criminal nature. I don't know if years ago these companies were so dependent on each other. In the end, it may turn out that they worked under one political hat," the guest commented.

Arch. Shishkov pointed out that when considering orders for the Northern Expressway and the "Hemus" highway, it initially seemed that different companies were involved, but later doubts arose about connections between them. The regional minister defended the decision to terminate the public procurement for crash barriers worth 1 billion leva. He recalled that the ministry was criticized at the time, but believes that continuing the procedure would have led to serious problems.

"We were right to terminate the procurement. We endured for a month or two, but we had to build a new organization", explained arch. Shishkov.

According to him, the ministry is already looking for opportunities to purchase crash barriers from companies outside Bulgaria in order to overcome the dependence on the previous market participants.

"We want a guarantee that these crash barriers have passed crash tests. We have doubts whether they have passed real ones so far. I'm not talking about documents", the minister emphasized.

He specified that the doubts stem from discrepancies between the documentation and what is seen on the ground. Not only the quality of the materials will be checked, but also whether the guardrails have been installed according to the requirements.

"Everything that is not of good quality will be replaced. This is a matter of safety", promised Shishkov.

According to him, the replacement of the damaged guardrails began three or four days ago, with the priority being bridge facilities. Arch. Shishkov announced that he has appointed a commission of experts, representatives of the administration and non-governmental organizations. It will analyze whether the 2024 regulation contains texts that serve certain interests. If necessary, changes will be proposed to the text of the document.

The minister emphasized that the inspections will also cover the method of installing the guardrails, since the companies not only deliver them, but also install them.

"We must be sure that the guardrails are installed qualitatively and that they meet the norm", he pointed out. The regional minister also commented on the construction of the "Hemus" motorway, stating that funds were distributed irresponsibly for it.

"The "Hemus" motorway is an emblem of absolute mismanagement", he was categorical.

According to him, it is likely that there will be charges in the case soon. He referred to a statement from the prosecutor's office, but specified that he could not say whether interrogations have already been conducted. The minister explained that terminating the existing contracts for the highway carries a risk of the state losing lawsuits and additional time. Therefore, the intention is for construction to continue, with some lots having a term of up to two and a half years - three years, and payments to be spread over five years.

"Companies will continue to build even if they don't have money - there is a mechanism. This is a real change in the state in three months. We will build the highways that someone stole. We will design the rest and give them out for concession so that we have roads, and of even higher quality".

He also announced an intention to create a structure that would monthly check the documentation and quality of construction activities.

Regarding the "Black Sea" highway, the minister stated that the contractor should be the company with the best offer, regardless of whether it is Bulgarian or foreign.