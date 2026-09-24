The father of the ambassador in Abu Dhabi denied the accusations of the Ministry of Interior of a "piggy bank company"

The father of the Bulgarian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Ivan Yordanov denies that his company is connected to Delyan Peevski's flights and to public procurement for guardrails.

In a letter to the media, Iliyan Yordanov also rejects the claim of the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev that the so-called “piggy bank company“, through which funds were diverted, is connected to him.

“I do not know Mr. Delyan Peevski and I have never met him. The company “Spectrum Air“ "EAD did not pay for his flights in any way," Yordanov is categorical in his position.

We recall that according to the data provided by the Ministry of Interior, the funds passed through related companies, which received money from public procurement for guardrails. Peevski denied this and stated that the flights were paid for by him and his family.

The Ministry of Interior has referred the case to the National Revenue Agency, which must verify the origin of the funds and who paid for the flights.