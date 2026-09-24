Maya Manolova: Someone is brutally profiting off the backs of Bulgarians – oils are 142% above the average European prices

Someone is brutally profiting off the backs of Bulgarians. This was said in the program “Face to Face“ by the chairman of the Consumer Protection Commission (CPC), Maya Manolova.

According to her, the battle with prices continues with new responsibilities - the same high expectations, but now also for the results of the battles.

“Don't take the “Table of Shame“ literally. "This is public information about how much above the fair value retail chains charge for basic food products," she explained.

Manolova explained that she had extracted a list from Eurostat, which states that oils and fats in Bulgaria are sold at 142% above the European average, dairy and eggs at 126% above the European average, and sugar products - 116%. "Is it fair for a Bulgarian to pay more than the average European, the average German or French person for basic food products?", she asked.

„Also, according to official data from the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC), markups in retail chains reach 80%, 90% to 130%. That is, someone is brutally profiting off the backs of Bulgarian citizens. Bulgarians turn out to be donors of the profits of retail chains“, Manolova pointed out.

According to her, the truth about what the markups are should be known to Bulgarian citizens. “Bulgarians have the right to know not only how much above European prices for the same products they buy basic foods, but also what the profit of retail chains is“.

“The government decided that it would fight high prices without imposing maximum prices and ceilings, as have been introduced in many European countries. They are permissible, as long as they are proportionate. This is written in the reasons for key decisions of the Court in Luxembourg“, Manolova explained.

According to her, the government decided that it would first reach an agreement with the chains. “And the result was the mockery of the “Basket with Care“. Then she decided to rely on reputational pressure through fair value and showing which chains, in which stores, which products are charging above fair value“.

“I personally do not believe that the retail chains will be ashamed. Even more so - I do not believe that they would voluntarily deprive themselves of even a single euro cent of their profits and their turnover. But in any case, this is the first step with which the majority has decided to fight unrealistically high prices“, she explained.

Manolova emphasized that the next step is written into the law. “I would like it to be supplemented that in case of significant deviations above the fair value, sanctions will follow“.

“In addition, the CPC is tasked with imposing heavy sanctions in cases of dominant market advantage, in case of excessively high prices“, Malonova pointed out.

According to her, the fair price is also calculated in the countries that have imposed ceilings, according to a simple formula - cost price plus operating costs. “Quite simply - the delivery price, the operating costs calculated for the relevant chain. But the government has its own view“.

“The CPC is not standing idly by. Starting in the coming days, after the checks we have already carried out, we are starting mass checks on the retail chains. The biggest problem and my commitment, entering this role, was precisely the prices“, she explained.

Manolova recalled that the inspections at gas stations began on Tuesday. “So far, we have established that compared to the beginning of August, prices have increased by between 9 and 11% per column“.

“But it should be noted that the markups that gas stations put on the fuel they sell have been greatly reduced. Markups for gasoline have decreased by 20%, and markups for diesel have fallen by 40%“, she explained.

“At the CPC, we do not intend to become a scarecrow for small gas stations. "We want to get the truth out about how prices are formed and whether, despite the contraction, some gas stations have not tried to abuse the global fuel crisis," Manolova explained.