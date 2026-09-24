The Foreign Minister requested the recall of our ambassador to the UAE

The Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova signed a draft decision of the Council of Ministers, which proposes to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria to issue a decree to recall the extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of our country to the United Arab Emirates.

By signing the draft, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs initiated the procedure provided for in the Constitution. After the adoption of the decision by the Council of Ministers, the proposal should be sent to the President for issuing a decree.

On Wednesday, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Bulgarian Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates Ivan Yordanov. The meeting was held at the direction of the Minister of Foreign Affairs Velislava Petrova by Deputy Minister Hristo Polendakov.

We recall that yesterday Yordanov returned to the territory of our country after Prime Minister Rumen Radev stated that he expects the recall of our ambassador to the UAE to be prepared as soon as possible. The reason for this was information presented by the Minister of Interior Ivan Demerdzhiev. According to him, a company that paid for the flight expenses of the Chairman of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms Delyan Peevski is owned by the father of the Bulgarian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova stated that she had ordered an inspection of the case. She specified that the inspection would be carried out on site, and not just documentary. According to her, this means that a team from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would have to visit the UAE. Petrova indicated that the inspection is expected to be carried out in the next few weeks.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev commented on the case of the flights of the leader of the Bulgarian People's Rights Movement Delyan Peevski and the allegations about our ambassador to the UAE Ivan Yordanov. The Prime Minister was asked whether an inspection was carried out years ago, when the acting Prime Minister Galab Donev appointed our ambassador to the UAE, and Radev in his capacity as president signed the decree.

According to the Prime Minister, “inspections to such an extent as to who the father is and what he does cannot be carried out“.