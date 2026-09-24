Nikolay Denkov: An absurd decision was made that will increase prices instead of reducing them

The only important thing in the end is what buttons will be pressed during the election of the new members of the Supreme Judicial Council. Very often, scandals are made to distract us from the real questions - who the candidates are, how the hearings will be held, etc. This was said in the program – Face to Face– on BTV by the chairman of the PG of – – – – We continue the change– Nikolay Denkov in connection with the allegations of former Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov that the Minister of Justice Nikolay Naydenov is trying to control the next Supreme Judicial Council through a preliminary selection of candidates for the key personnel body. The ultimate goal was for the current minister to be elected as Prosecutor General.

I only believe in what I will see with my own eyes, both in biographies and presentations during hearings, and what we will hear from people who have worked with these candidates over the years, to see whether the candidates have had any career growth, because that explains a lot of things, Denkov said.

Some of the nominations of "Progressive Bulgaria" currently seem appropriate, some of them seem strange. For me, this is an indication that there is a struggle of lobbies in "Progressive Bulgaria". Who will stay and who will drop out will become clear during the vote itself, he added.

The procedure, as adopted by the National Assembly, is meaningful, it provides enough time for hearing the candidates. There were indications that there was a desire to elect the Supreme Judicial Council in such a way that it could do its job. But until this process is completed, I do not dare to say whether we are on the right track or not, pointed out the chairman of the PG of "Continuing the change".

If the question is whether the oligarchy has been defeated - categorically not. For example, the ban on diesel exports was lifted, with the government trying to convince us that with this move fuel prices will decrease. This type of illogical actions show that behind such decisions are economic interests that have not been clarified. An absurd decision was made that will increase prices instead of reducing them. And now exports are allowed, but under strict control - so that the market is secured. With yesterday's decision, this control has disappeared. With this decision, the market will certainly cry out that diesel will rise, emphasized Nikolay Denkov.

The bad thing is that in the actions of the government we often see examples of a lack of cause-and-effect relationships. Very often, the right problem is given a false solution, Denkov also said.