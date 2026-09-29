Irina Asyova-Diamant: The Shipka Monument is not being demolished, but is being restored

In recent days, I have been receiving more and more questions and anxious messages about the fate of the Freedom Monument on Mount Shipka. I understand this anxiety — none of us can be indifferent to a place of such importance for Bulgaria. That is why I have collected the current information.

The most important thing: the monument is not being demolished. A long-awaited restoration has begun, which should solve serious problems with moisture, stonework and the staircase to the entrance.

This was written on "Facebook" by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" Irina Asyova-Diamant.

Let me also recall the history of this sacred place of ours. In 1920, at their congress, the veterans of the Bulgarian Volunteer Army decided to erect a Freedom Monument on Mount Saint Nicholas. The funds were collected with voluntary donations from the entire nation. The foundation stone was laid on August 24, 1922, construction began in 1926 and was completed in 1930. On August 26, 1934, Tsar Boris III solemnly inaugurated the monument.

The project was by arch. Atanas Donkov and sculptor Alexander Andreev, and Kiril Shivarov also participated in the creation of the impressive lion. Behind this monument are also the craftsmen who process the stones by hand, transport them with ox carts and carry the sand with cutters along the mountain roads. Among them is the famous Penyu Bombeto. The monument was built with the donations, labor and gratitude of the Bulgarians. Today we have the responsibility to preserve it.

What is being done now, 100 years after the laying of the first stone?

The staircase to the northern, official entrance, where there is subsidence and displacement of the steps, is being repaired.

The compromised joints between the stone blocks are being removed and the facades are being completely re-grouted. This is slow, laborious work, much of which is done by hand. The severely damaged stone blocks are to be replaced and the lead cladding restored.

Inside, the additional insulation materials and plasters that have been applied over the years are being removed to reveal the authentic stonework.

Natural ventilation is being restored by opening 21 openings that were planned during construction. Moisture is one of the main problems that the restoration must solve. Work is also planned on the doors to the ossuary and the northern entrance.

In July, the Council of Ministers approved funding of 3,151,475 euros for the activities under the contract. A contractor has been selected. According to the official position of the museum management, six candidates participated in the public procurement, the selection was not appealed, and the inspections carried out by the prosecutor's office and the State Financial Inspection Agency did not reveal any violations in the procedure.

Why is the period so long? The contract provides for 642 calendar days, distributed over three construction seasons — from April 1 to October 31.

At the top, the conditions are harsh and do not allow for year-round work. The announced completion target is the end of August 2029, if the activities go according to plan. During this time, access to the interior has been suspended, but the area around the monument remains accessible, subject to safety measures. According to the museum management, traditional celebrations will continue.

The citizens' questions are completely justified. The secured financing and the procedure carried out in themselves are not a guarantee of quality repair — Constant professional control and clear information about what has been done are necessary.

But let us distinguish between legitimate concern and suggestions that instill fear. Shipka deserves responsibility and care. We owe them to the people in whose memory the monument was erected, to those who built it, and to our children who will one day climb its steps.