Makulevs break silence, demand exhumation of their son

Yani Makulev, the father of Alexander, who was found dead in a camper under Okolchitsa Peak, along with the bodies of Ivaylo Kalushev and Nikolay Zlatkov, has broken his silence. He and his family have come out with a new statement regarding the prosecutor's briefing on September 14.



From the statement it is clear that the family will request an exhumation of the body and new sampling.

Here is Yani Makulev's entire statement, without editorial intervention:

"We were silent for a long time, because we hoped with our silence to give the prosecutors from the Sofia District Prosecutor's Office the opportunity to work without pressure and without unnecessary media noise.

The briefing of the Sofia Appellate Prosecutor's Office, and especially the publication of the expert report, made us change our opinion.

We express our opinion below, as it is legally coordinated with the representatives of the relatives of the remaining deceased.

We do not accept what was stated during the briefing of The Prosecutor's Office of September 14 as an objectively established truth.

We are extremely outraged and deeply hurt by the intimate details that the experts allowed themselves to publicly discuss regarding our son. For us, such public disclosure is completely unacceptable and raises serious questions about its legality and necessity, especially when it comes to a deceased person who is unable to respond or defend his name and dignity.

In addition, part of what was publicly stated, according to the information we have, does not correspond to the findings of the primary examinations and autopsies of the bodies.

Specifically, the following statements by the officials arouse in us bewilderment and serious doubts about the goals of the briefing, the appellate monitoring of the pre-trial proceedings and the officials themselves:

- it was said that most of our requests were respected. This does not correspond to the truth. We are about to publish the full list of our requests, with their status, from which it will be seen that less than 5% of our requests have been taken into account.

- in the initial forensic medical examination and the subsequent triple examination, it is assumed that death occurred 24 to 48 hours before the bodies were found. At the briefing, it was said that death occurred 5-7 days before the discovery

- despite numerous examinations, so far the investigators and prosecutors are talking about the probability that the shot was fired by Kalushev. We ask ourselves why eight months of work have been carried out, while basic things are still probable, not confirmed.

- a statement was made that the presence of sperm cannot be proven, which is not true. After consulting with criminologists and investigators, we claim that the presence of sperm can be proven up to 2 weeks after the act, as well as with DNA examinations. We question the allegations of the suspect, especially since the available forensic medical examinations specifically state the absence of such material.

- a claim was made about a finding - a gaping anal sphincter with smoothing of the folds in places. There is no such statement in the medical examinations, nor in the interrogations of the persons involved.

We will demand interrogation of absolutely everyone who was present at the autopsies, as well as an exhumation for the examination of the remaining DNA material.

- a statement was made that the persons had taken narcotics, but the medical documents state the opposite.

Swab samples were taken at the end of February, which gives enough time to make a full toxicological profile, as such information was not provided to us.

- an opinion was expressed that there were no gunpowder particles on Kalushev's right hand, because he shot with both hands. According to criminologists, even in such a position of the hands, there would be at least microparticles on the lower one. The presence of gunpowder particles on Zlatkov's hands was not explained.

The ballistics expertise has not yet been provided to us.

- it was explained that the situational expertise does not deal with the presence of external traces and/or faces. This is not true, according to the definition of such an expertise in the textbooks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Either the official lacks knowledge, or allowed himself to mislead the media representatives present.

- an explanation was given for the three shell casings found, but they were in the revolver's drum, that is, they were not searched for in order to be found, but so far no explanations have been given for the propellants found outside the camper.

- the origin of the wiping marks on the outer door was not explained

- according to the photos from the album provided to us, the liquid under the door and on the grass is in a liquid state, no convincing explanation was given for this fact

- a Spanish class has existed at the French High School since 1977 - an easily verifiable fact, which makes us question the entire psychological expertise, which is obviously made up of fabricated facts that do not correspond to the truth.

- the allegations regarding our older son are absolutely inadmissible, and we will seek our rights through legal means

- it was claimed that Thea was raped, but there is nothing similar in her and her father's initial statements. It must be clarified with a new interrogation how the allegations of the girl and her father change, as well as the girl's mother should be questioned.

- it was claimed that the GDBOP does not have qualified personnel to receive and evaluate the report of pedophilia filed by Valeri Andreev. In the context of the network, this is clearly within the powers of the GDB