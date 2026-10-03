Kiril Velchev: The National Security Advisory Council should meet regularly

Vice-presidential candidate Kiril Velchev told Nova TV that the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC) should meet regularly, not only when crises arise.

“The National Security Advisory Council should be convened regularly, every three months, as stipulated in the law, to discuss major issues facing Bulgaria“, Velchev said. Among them, he pointed to the demographic crisis and the country's population decline.

Velchev also commented on the media coverage of the activities of state institutions. As an example, he cited publications about Iliana Yotova's visit to the American University in Bulgaria.