Radev: Today we welcome the spirit and boundless faith of Tsar Samuil and his testament to protect Bulgaria

"Exactly 1012 years and three days after his death, Tsar Samuil, who ruled Bulgaria in one of the most difficult episodes in the history of our country, took his last journey home. Having survived dozens of fierce battles, in which he fought alongside his troops, Tsar Samuil died of a heart attack, which he suffered at the sight of his soldiers, blinded after the Battle of Belasitsa. Four years later, the end of the First Bulgarian State came."

This was stated in his speech at "Knyaz Alexander I" Square Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

The mortal remains of Tsar Samuil were brought to Bulgaria by a military transport plane "Spartan". After entering Bulgarian airspace, the plane carrying the mortal remains was intercepted and escorted by two pairs of MiG-29 and F-16 fighter jets.

The bones of the ruler landed on the state "Spartan" at exactly 1 p.m. in Sofia.

"This square remembers many parades and processions. The noisy river of our history flows through it. But today we have gathered together to fulfill a mission and a long-awaited duty. Before us are the mortal remains of Tsar Samuil. He had the heavy burden of defending the homeland on the Balkan Peninsula next to the mighty Byzantine Empire, of enduring backstabbing from his relatives, but also of guarding our borders to the east and south. Many Bulgarian rulers are famous, but historical fate is changeable - after years of prosperity, times of severe trials come", Radev pointed out.

"The old capital of Preslav falls, Samuil and his brothers inherit a weakened Bulgaria. Samuil has the heavy burden of spending wars defending Bulgarianness, of enduring the pain of his wounds alongside his soldiers. And centuries later, it is precisely the crookedly healed hand that will help archaeologists establish his identity on Achilles Island", the Prime Minister continued.

"He spends his days on horseback to preserve the state unity of Bulgaria. The last episode of the life of our great ruler is worthy of a biblical tragedy. In 1014, Samuil was wounded and died at the sight of his blinded soldiers. What greater nobility in the heart of a ruler, which is torn by the sight of the suffering of his soldiers", said Radev in his speech.

"I thank all the politicians who in the last 60 years spared no effort to bring back the Tsar. We have shown that we can persevere regardless of obstacles, added the Prime Minister. Today, a symbol of statesmanship and military virtues sets off on his last journey to "St. Sophia", where his path began," Rumen Radev also stated.