ATV crashed into a fountain in Gorna Oryahovitsa, the driver had almost 2 per mille of alcohol

An ATV driver with almost 2 per mille of alcohol crashed in a park in Gorna Oryahovitsa, the press center of the Regional Police Directorate in Veliko Tarnovo reported. The accident occurred last night.

According to initial information, an ATV driven by a 40-year-old local resident crashed into a fountain and overturned. The driver and his 34-year-old female companion were injured. The two were examined in the Emergency Room and left the hospital of their own accord. The driver was tested for alcohol use, and the device read 1.99 per mille. A blood sample was taken.

The causes of the accident are being clarified. The ATV has been seized. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

In September, a man was arrested in the Gorno-Oryahovo region with a blood alcohol content of 3.43, causing an accident with a car that he illegally took from its owner.