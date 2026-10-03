The Greek media widely covered the handover of Tsar Samuil's remains. The public television ERT broadcast live the meeting of the two prime ministers and the ceremony at the Museum of Byzantine Culture in Thessaloniki, where the bones of the Bulgarian ruler were handed over. The event was defined as a “historical agreement“.

ERT followed not only the ceremony in Thessaloniki, but also the reception of the remains in Sofia. The meeting of the two prime ministers was broadcast by television media in Greece, which emphasized that it took place in a spirit of good neighborliness.

Emphasis on the identification of the remains

The newspaper „Kathimerini“ drew attention to the procedure for identifying the remains. The publication followed the entire procedure, presented as proof that the bones belong to the Bulgarian Tsar Samuil. Thus, the Greek publication puts the scientific and historical side of the broadcast at the center of its coverage.

Greece expects public presentation of 48 relics

The newspaper „Proto tema“ placed the main emphasis on the return of 48 relics from Bulgaria to Greece and published photos of some of them. The Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni is set to present the relics publicly next week.

Thus, Greek media coverage combines the ceremony of handing over the remains of Tsar Samuil, the procedure for their identification, and the agreed return of the relics to Greece.

Sources: BNR