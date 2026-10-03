Bozhanov: The authorities are not providing answers about the murder of Filipov

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The co-chair of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov said that the authorities are not providing enough answers about the investigation into the murder of Iliyan Filipov. He cited as an example the hearing of Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev in parliament, after which, according to him, the deputies did not receive enough information about the work on the case, the possible motives and the guarantors.

Bozhanov said that the institutions must verify all connections surrounding Filipov, including possible relations with people from the criminal contingent or data on drug trafficking. However, he stressed that rumors cannot be the basis for conclusions.

Questions about public procurement

„It must be investigated. If there is data about connections with drugs or connections with certain individuals, this must be verified. But we cannot say that there is a connection with drug trafficking just because there are some rumors“, said Bozanov.

In the interview, Bozanov also commented on public procurement for guardrails. According to him, the issue is not limited to which companies have won specific contracts, but also includes the way in which the institutions that award them are influenced.

„It is important for us to understand how this influence is exercised. Not just who signed the contract, but who called, who pressed, who threatened, who promised“, said the co-chairman of “Yes, Bulgaria“.

According to him, it is precisely such mechanisms that should be subject to institutional and parliamentary control.

Criticism of tax policy

Bozhanov spoke out against increasing the tax burden. He identified as a problem the approach in which the state seeks additional revenue through new or higher taxes.

In his words, instead, mechanisms should be sought to limit spending and more effectively manage public funds. In the conversation, he also touched on the ideas of taxing excess profits, restrictions on domestic brandy and measures in the event of fuel price increases.

Sources: NOVA