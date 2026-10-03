Alexander Stoyanov: A nation is as great as its dreams for the future and the greater its criticality towards the past

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It is hard and woeful for a nation for whom the search for truth is “nihilism”, critical thinking is “hatred”, and the refusal of bravura patriotism is “apostasy”.

This was noted on “Facebook” by historian Alexander Stoyanov.

History is an objective science. We can seek meaning and lessons in history only if we are critical, ask questions and examine the facts. If something in the past is not an object of thought, but of faith, it is no longer history.

A nation is as great as its dreams for the future and the greater its criticism of the past.

A nation that seeks the meaning of its existence only in past glory and does not dream of future greatness is a nation that destroys itself.

History was not created “so that we do not repeat the mistakes of the past”. The past cannot be repeated 1:1. History was created so that we can explain the present through the actions of the past and predict possible future catastrophes based on previous experience. History, therefore, is a science of the future - we write it today in order to educate tomorrow.

Until our society understands these simple truths, we will never take the decisive step forward towards prosperity and a bright future.