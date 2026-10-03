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Everyone benefits from a strong Bulgaria both internally and externally.

Internally, it is clear. Everyone benefits from the state being in order, the citizens being rich enough and with the necessary self-confidence, the rules being respected, so that some do not feel unpunished and others oppressed by the law. Without a doubt, if Bulgaria is strong, in a domestic political sense, all its citizens will benefit from this.

However, a strong Bulgaria is also beneficial to everyone in terms of foreign policy. As strange as this may sound to our neighbors, each of whom fears the historical and territorial claims of the other. Therefore, we must say the following. The Bulgarian people are peaceful and hardworking. These are the two most important qualities that make us good neighbors, and partners, as it is now fashionable to say. Bulgarians are not an invasive and aggressive people. This is a characteristic of the entire Slavs, which over the centuries has expanded around itself, when the population has grown, but has never had colonies, overseas or overseas subordinate territories.

Bulgarians have never known slavery, even in the past and in the time when it existed. Historically, Bulgarians have not shown racism, they have not indulged in discrimination. Which also sounds unusual, when a Bulgarian has shown nihilism, he is somehow internally directed, towards himself, and not outwardly.

It is true that if we look at history, Bulgaria has shown claims to external, for the state, territories, but these were lands populated predominantly by Bulgarians and never by any others.

Every country benefits from rich and strong neighbors. The Bulgarian, viewed over time, wants only two things - work and peace. When work and peace are provided, the Bulgarian displays all the other best qualities. However, when there is no work and public peace is not provided, other sides of our character begin to manifest themselves. Tricks, lies, even theft and robbery, and more serious crimes begin. However, a materially secure Bulgarian is something completely different. Or as we say, a person who has overcome his own excesses. So, the Bulgarian who has overcome the gluttony is unrecognizable, even to the biggest critics of Bulgarianness. He shows generosity, understanding, helps others. He becomes indistinguishable from the general characteristics of the rich and well-off person.

So everyone benefits from a rich and strong Bulgaria and the country itself and its neighbors. The question remains, however, who does not benefit from this?