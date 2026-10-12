Transport Minister Georgi Peev visits Burgas

The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev will be on a working visit to Burgas today, October 12. His program includes meetings with the mayor of the city Dimitar Nikolov and representatives of the regional administration.

The talks will be dedicated to the transport connectivity of Burgas, the development of the port terminal and the safety of navigation in Bulgarian waters. Among the topics are joint initiatives in connection with „Eurovision 2027“.

„During the talks, the transport connectivity of Burgas, the development of the port terminal, the safety of shipping in the Bulgarian waters and the joint initiatives in connection with „Eurovision 2027“ will be discussed.

From 11:00 a.m. Georgi Peev, Dimitar Nikolov and representatives of the institutions will tour the Public Access Zone of the port terminal „Burgas-East 1“ and the traffic tower.

The visit was announced by the press center of the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Sources: bta.bg