A little more than a week before the presidential elections on October 25, “Information Services“ will make a public demonstration of the voting data computer processing system, BNT reports. Later in the day, the CEC will also provide an opportunity for a public review of the source code of the REC and CEC systems, which will be used for computer processing.
Yesterday, the hash code was generated, which is a key element of the trusted construction of the machine voting software. A total of 9,373 polling stations in the country will have machine voting, and 2,249 of them are provided with two devices.
Before the presidential elections: Demonstration of the voting data processing system
Later in the day, the CEC will also provide an opportunity for a public review of the source code of the REC and CEC systems, which will be used for computer processing.
Oct 16, 2026 07:47 61
A little more than a week before the presidential elections on October 25, “Information Services“ will make a public demonstration of the voting data computer processing system, BNT reports. Later in the day, the CEC will also provide an opportunity for a public review of the source code of the REC and CEC systems, which will be used for computer processing.