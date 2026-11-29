Ukraine is ready to cease fire along the current line of contact and then move to diplomatic negotiations, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with the Al Jazeera television channel.

He described the proposal as a “very major compromise” and stressed that Kyiv is ready to halt hostilities where its forces are located. “We are ready to stop where we are and move to diplomacy,” Zelensky said.

According to him, Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war and does not intend to withdraw from the Ukrainian territories he has seized. That is precisely why, Zelensky said, Ukraine is proposing a ceasefire first, with the disputed issues to be discussed at a later stage.

Kyiv sets a condition for negotiations

Zelensky said he expects U.S. President Donald Trump to continue seeking a way to end the war, but warned that responsibility cannot be shifted entirely onto Ukraine.

“I hope he will continue to seek a way to put an end to this war, but not only in a situation where Ukraine has to pay for it,” the Ukrainian president said.

The statement comes amid renewed American efforts at mediation. In November, Russian and Ukrainian representatives held talks in Abu Dhabi with the participation of U.S. envoys. According to The Associated Press, the two sides remain far apart on the main elements of a possible agreement.

Moscow and Kyiv remain divided

Russia is insisting that Ukraine withdraw its troops from four regions that Moscow declared annexed in September 2022. The Kremlin is also seeking restrictions on Ukraine’s armed forces and an abandonment of its aspirations for NATO membership. Kyiv rejects the voluntary surrender of territories and insists on reliable security guarantees.

Reuters reported that the talks in Abu Dhabi were the first U.S.-mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in nine months. Despite the diplomatic contacts, Moscow and Kyiv have not announced an agreement on a mutual ceasefire.

Zelensky is presenting a truce along the current front line as a possible initial step, rather than a final settlement of the territorial dispute. The next key question is whether Russia will accept a cessation of hostilities without the prior fulfillment of its demands toward Ukraine.

Sources: focus-news.net, aljazeera.com, apnews.com