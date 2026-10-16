A residential block in Svishtov reduced its annual energy consumption by nearly 68%

Turning energy renovation into a permanent and predictable process, with affordable support for households and clear quality requirements is among the leading tasks facing housing policy. The emphasis is on citizens who receive better comfort in winter and summer, limiting energy consumption and maintaining buildings in good technical condition. Achieving these goals requires coordinated actions by the state, municipalities, owners and professional participants in the investment process. This was said by Silvia Petrova, Director of the “Housing Policy“ Directorate at the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW), during her participation in the “Regional Energy Forum Plovdiv 2026“.

Petrova reported that with funding from the National Recovery and Sustainability Plan, 454 multi-family residential buildings have been renovated for over 2.2 million sq. m of gross floor area, and the projects have been completed and reported. By the end of the year, the remaining residential buildings, which have completed renovation activities, are also to be reported. Separately, work continues on the projects that have been transferred for management to the Bulgarian Development Bank. Contracts have been signed for 630 residential buildings with nearly 1.3 million sq. m of gross floor area, the implementation of which continues until 2029.

As a good example of the effect of the renovation of buildings, the “Nova Vitosha“ block was presented during the forum in the town of Svishtov. With an investment of just over 1 million euros, thermal insulation measures were implemented on the facades, roof, replacement of joinery and fire doors and energy-saving lighting in the common areas. The post-implementation assessment confirms a reduction in annual energy consumption by nearly 68% or 802,243 kWh per year and an energy class of “B“ was achieved. As a result, a decrease in carbon dioxide emissions by 283 tons per year was also reported.

“MRDPW focuses on the consistent preparation of subsequent projects, while the current ones are being implemented. The National Building Renovation Plan should provide the long-term framework for the goals, priorities and coordination of the various support options. Among them are the NLF, the Just Transition Fund and the measures being prepared under the Social Climate Plan“, Petrova also said. She emphasized that special attention is paid to removing financial barriers for households and supporting people in energy poverty. Possibilities are being explored to cover the necessary part of co-financing, so that it is not borne by the citizens. The specific mechanisms and conditions are yet to be developed in accordance with the capabilities of the relevant instruments.

Silvia Petrova also drew attention to the need to consider energy measures together with the technical condition of the building, structural and fire safety, ventilation and protection from summer overheating. Good survey and design, construction control and subsequent maintenance are decisive for the durability of the investment.

The forum entitled “Financing and policies for sustainable energy renovation in Plovdiv region“ is organized by the Energy Agency – Plovdiv, the Regional Administration – Plovdiv and the Municipality of Plovdiv. It emphasizes cooperation between national and local authorities, financial institutions, professional organizations and citizens for the renovation of the building stock.