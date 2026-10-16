New route will connect Svishtov with the Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo Motorway

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency has announced a public tender for the selection of a contractor to develop an expanded conceptual design with full engineering and geological surveys for a new route that will connect Svishtov with the “Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo“ motorway. Its estimated value is 600,000 euros excluding VAT. The deadline for submitting bids is November 16 this year.

The aim of the tender is to expand the transport accessibility of Svishtov to the main transport arteries - the “Hemus“ and the “Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo“ motorway, by building a new road. The route is a key element for the development of the national and European transport network. The implementation of the project is also directly related to the ferry line Svishtov - Zimnich and Danube Industrial Technology Park - Svishtov, which is becoming a major driver of economic growth and investment activity, both at the municipal and regional levels.

The new road connecting Svishtov with the "Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo" motorway will pass through the districts of Veliko Tarnovo and Ruse. Two route design options have been prepared for its implementation. Option 1 has an approximate length of about 25 km, and Option 2 is about 33 km. In Option 1, the beginning of the section is connected to the existing republican infrastructure in the eastern part of the town of Svishtov, and the end of the section will connect to the "Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo" motorway. Veliko Tarnovo“, through a road junction around the town of Byala. In Option 2, the beginning of the section is connected to the second-class road II-52 at the western exit of the town of Svishtov, and the end of the section will be connected to the route of the “Ruse – Veliko Tarnovo“ motorway, through a road junction between the village of Strahilovo and the town of Polski Trambesh.

The design works will be carried out in three intermediate stages, with their implementation period of 430 calendar days. Distributed over 200 calendar days for the first and second stages and 30 calendar days for the third.

The construction of a new road connecting the town of Svishtov with the future “Ruse - Veliko Tarnovo“ motorway is a joint idea of RIA and the municipality of Svishtov. In April 2025, the idea was presented for funding to the Managing Authority of the Interreg VI A Romania - Bulgaria 2021 - 2027 Program, Priority 4 “Integrated Region“ and has the opportunity to receive funding when financial resources become available.