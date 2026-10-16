Stefan Belchev: Budget 2027 will not give out money in pieces

The budget for 2027 will not be prepared as a “quick loan company“, but will be based on clear estimates and specifics of expenses. This was stated by the MP from “Progressive Bulgaria“ and member of the budget committee Stefan Belchev in the program “The Day Live“ on Nova News.

“From now on, there will be some clear estimates, no money will be given out in pieces, no helicopter money will be thrown in. There will be a strict estimate“, said Belchev. He added that the National Assembly is awaiting specifics on the costs in order to begin the actual debate on the project.

Expected deficit between 3.5% and 3.7%

According to Belchev, the budget deficit on a cash basis is expected to be between 3.5% and 3.7%. He did not specify specific parameters for the individual expenditure items, but stated that they must be clarified before the discussion in parliament.

The MP described the protests as expected and stated that he was not surprised by them. “When there is political will, solutions are found”, said Belchev.

Minimum wage with a proposal for a 6.6% increase

Belchev pointed out that the current formula for determining the minimum wage is already written into the Labor Code. It includes four criteria: purchasing power, the general level of wages, the growth rate and long-term labor productivity.

Currently, a 6.6% increase in the minimum wage is being proposed. “We all want it to be over 1,000 euros, but this is what we currently have“, said the member of the budget committee.

Belchev described the upcoming discussion as a “hot budget autumn“. He also stated that the state government is maintaining a stable course and used the metaphor that “there is a pilot in the plane“.

Sources: novini.bg