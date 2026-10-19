Krasimir Manov: The President Should Be a Corrective of Power

The President should be a unifier of the nation, but also a corrector of power, said the Vice-Presidential Candidate from MECH Krasimir Manov on the air of “This Morning“. He is in a presidential candidate pair with the party's leader Radostin Vassilev, and the elections are scheduled for October 25.

“The President should be a unifier of the nation, but when the executive and legislative branches make mistakes, it is quite logical to intervene“, said Manov.

What should be the role of the Vice-President

According to the candidate, the Vice-President should assist the head of state and exercise the powers assigned to him. Manov said that he would actively participate in discussing decisions related to energy, economics, finance and geopolitics, where he has professional expertise.

According to him, decisions should be made after a serious debate with experts, but the ultimate responsibility remains with the president.

Criticism of pardons and decisions of the presidential institution

„Before making any decision, of course there is a debate. Everyone expresses their opinion, but the final decision is the president“, Manov pointed out.

Manov also commented on the case of the pardon of the famous "Petrich Escobar". He criticized President Iliana Yotova and stated that responsibility for such decisions cannot be shifted to expert committees.

According to him, pardon is an exceptional act of state mercy and should be applied very rarely.

His position on Ukraine and the drones in the Black Sea

„We will never pardon drug traffickers. This is a supreme manifestation of state mercy that should be used very rarely“, said the vice-presidential candidate.

Regarding the war in Ukraine, Manov stated that Bulgaria must put its national interest first. He criticized the government's actions in the case of information about drones in the Black Sea and described the messages about their origin as contradictory.

According to him, institutions should not make categorical conclusions before completing the necessary expert examinations.

„You need to have a very clear position that is based on facts. In this case, we do not have the facts“, said Manov.

He admitted that the case could be a provocation, but stressed that this cannot be established without sufficient evidence. According to him, Bulgaria should have taken a neutral position on the war from the very beginning.

Criticisms of European Union policies

Manov also commented on the protests in European countries related to high prices, declining purchasing power and distrust in political governance. According to him, the dissatisfaction is the result of failures in the policies of the European Union.

He criticized the Green Deal and the management of the European Commission under the leadership of Ursula von der Leyen.

“These are logical consequences of the incompetence of the management of the European Union“, said Manov.

The MECH candidate cited Hungary, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland as examples of countries that, in his opinion, more categorically defend their national positions in the European institutions. He also criticized the management of public finances, which he linked to the insufficient protection of national interests.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg