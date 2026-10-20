The court has appointed expert examinations in 4 more cases for "Baba Alino"

The Administrative Court in Varna has appointed forensic technical expert examinations in four more cases related to orders to remove buildings in the area of "Baba Alino". Open court hearings have been held in the proceedings, and the next ones have been postponed to the beginning of December.

The four cases are part of a total of 12 proceedings initiated upon complaints by "Forest Club Varna" OOD and "Venedikt 02" OOD against orders of the Mayor of Varna Municipality Blagomir Kotsev. The acts ordered the demolition of 12 multi-family residential buildings, which contain 40 apartments.

The court is collecting technical data

The appointed experts should help clarify the technical circumstances of the cases. Until their completion, the court will not be able to make a final decision on the dispute between the companies and the municipality.

At the end of September, the Administrative Court in Varna also appointed experts in two other cases from the same case. Thus, the judicial clarification of the circumstances surrounding the buildings continues in several of the separate proceedings.

The demolition remains suspended until the end of the cases

In August, the court determined that the demolition of the buildings in the area of “Baba Alino“ can be carried out after the final resolution of the filed cases on the merits. This means that until the court proceedings are concluded with final acts, no forced removal can be initiated based on the contested orders.

Earlier in September, the Municipality of Varna imposed a ban on access to five construction sites in the area. The court is due to continue considering the four cases in December, when the appointed forensic experts are also expected to be discussed.

Sources: bta.bg, bnrnews.bg