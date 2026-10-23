Exercise in Cheshnegirovo tests protection against drones

Special forces from over 15 countries are participating in the multinational OPEX experimental exercise "BOLD ADRA 26" at the "Cheshnegirovo" airport near Plovdiv. The exercise is practicing actions against unmanned systems, target detection, data exchange and engagement of targets.

The exercise is organized by NATO's Allied Command for Special Operations and is hosted by the Joint Special Operations Command of the Bulgarian Army. It also involves defense industry companies.

Focus on drone threats

The training tasks are being carried out from October 19 to 23. According to the Ministry of Defense, the participants are working on “counteracting drone systems, detecting, transmitting data to the unified operational picture of the battlefield and striking targets“.

The format is experimental and includes both special forces servicemen and representatives of the defense industry. The specific countries participating have not been publicly identified, nor have the results of the tasks completed been announced.

Demonstration before senior representatives

A demonstration of capabilities is planned at the airport for Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov. The event has also been announced as the exercise's media day.

There is currently no public information about specific systems used during the demonstration, or about the final evaluation of the participants' performance.

Sources: plovdiv24.bg, marica.bg, armymedia.bg