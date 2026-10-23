Important news in FAKTI on 23.10.2026

The head of the NSO Emil Tonev has submitted his resignation

The head of the National Security Service, Major General Emil Tonev, has submitted his resignation. This was announced by President Iliana Yotova in an interview for the program “Face to Face“ on bTV.

The state tightens control over the concession of the “Vasil Levski“ airport

The Minister of Transport and Communications Georgi Peev and Deputy Minister Hristina Velinova held a meeting with a team of the International Finance Corporation, engaged by the previous government to conduct an analysis of the implementation of the concession contract at the “Vasil Levski“ airport Sofia from the concessionaire regarding the restoration of the economic balance of the concession and the resumption of concession fee payments.

„Bulgargaz“ requests an urgent meeting with Vasil Terziev regarding the debt of „Toplofikacia“

„Bulgargaz“ requested an urgent meeting with the mayor of Sofia Vasil Terziev next week regarding the debts of „Toplofikacia Sofia“, which already exceed 900 million euros. The request was made at a time when negotiations are underway for a new natural gas supply contract for 2027.

TPP „Bobov Dol“ with 286 thousand euros in air sanctions

The Administrative Court - Kyustendil confirmed two penal rulings against TPP „Bobov Dol“ AD, which imposed property sanctions on the company in the total amount of 286,323 euros. The decisions entered into force on October 19 and 20.