Dimitar Stoyanov: Artificial intelligence and innovation are the foundation of modern defence capabilities

“The implementation of artificial intelligence, autonomous systems and smart technologies is no longer a matter of future plans, but a critical factor for modern defence planning and operational superiority,” Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said at the opening of the international AFCEA TechNet Sofia 2026 conference. The anniversary forum is being held on November 5 and 6 at the Central Military Club in Sofia under the patronage of the Minister of Defence.

In his address to the participants, Minister Stoyanov emphasised the need to accelerate the introduction of new technologies in defence, develop joint capabilities with allies and strengthen technological independence. He noted that the rapidly changing security environment requires a new approach to building defence capabilities.

“Achieving genuine technological independence and strategic resilience requires synergy and deep integration between transatlantic structures, European security mechanisms, our national institutions, the academic community and the entrepreneurial sector,” the minister said. In his words, interaction between these structures is a prerequisite for building a resilient and secure defence environment based on modern technologies and the effective use of available scientific and industrial potential.

Among the Ministry of Defence’s most important tasks, the minister highlighted countering new asymmetric threats in the Black Sea region. Particular attention was paid to attacks by unmanned systems against commercial vessels, which pose risks to the security of maritime routes, economic stability and regional security. Addressing such challenges requires modern means for the early detection and monitoring of threats, as well as the effective management of countermeasure systems.

In this regard, Dimitar Stoyanov recalled that on October 30, 2026, Bulgaria joined the NATO allies’ initiative “Capabilities to Counter Low-Altitude Air Threats”. Participation in the initiative will create opportunities in the future to coordinate national efforts with those of the allies, as well as to utilise the shared scientific and industrial potential in building interoperable capabilities to protect against modern air threats, including unmanned aerial vehicles.

As part of his welcoming address, Dimitar Stoyanov congratulated Colonel (Ret.) Associate Professor Dr Simeon Atanasov Kralikov on his 85th birthday and presented him with a plaque from the Ministry of Defence in recognition of his longstanding contribution and dedicated work to establish AFCEA Sofia Chapter.

In 2026, AFCEA International is marking the 80th anniversary of its founding. The anniversary edition of the TechNet Sofia conference brings together representatives of NATO, government institutions, the defence industry and academia.