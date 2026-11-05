The Seaside Mooring Facility “Black Sea” in Varna Eviction Postponed

The eviction of the “Black Sea” seaside mooring facility near Lake Varna, scheduled for November 6, has been postponed due to the lack of secured road access to the site. The Varna Regional Administration states that this places the institution in a de facto impossibility to carry out the procedure. However, the protest by fishermen, boat owners and representatives of maritime sports remains scheduled for the same day at 12:00 in front of the Maritime Station in Varna.

The administration emphasizes that the decision to reclaim the property is final. It was upheld by the Supreme Administrative Court in a ruling dated April 21, 2026, while the order was issued in February 2025 by the previous regional governor.

“Neither public pressure nor threats of protests can serve as grounds for failing to comply with a final court decision,” the Varna Regional Administration states.

The property is privately owned by the state. According to the regional administration, it has been used for years for commercial activities without legal grounds and without rent being paid. Construction activities have also been carried out on the site, which the administration defines as unauthorized, including pouring concrete into the waters of Lake Varna and constructing buildings. The site is located within the protected area “Varna-Beloslav Lake” of the European ecological network “Natura 2000”.

The use of the hazardous pier facilities was banned as early as February 2024 by the director of the “Maritime Administration – Varna”. Regional Governor Mario Smyrkov points out that the state-owned property cannot be used free of charge and without legal grounds.

What will happen to the users

The regional administration rejects claims that the case pits the state against the fishing community. According to the institution, the actions are aimed at the unlawful use of a specific state-owned site, not at the fishing livelihood.

On November 5, the administration invited the three organizations claiming the property to a meeting. They declined to participate. The administration states that the current users will be able to take part in a future procedure for the allocation of the site on equal terms with the other interested parties.

According to the regional administration, the construction of a mooring facility or a specialized port facility must first be preceded by the preparation and approval of a specialized detailed development plan. The Municipality of Varna launched such a procedure in November 2025, but there is no information about what stage it has reached.

The eviction procedure will not take place on November 6. It is expected to resume once the necessary road access to the property has been secured.

Sources: 24chasa.bg, maritime.bg