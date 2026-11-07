The minimum pension will rise to €374.62 from July 1

The minimum pension is expected to rise to €374.62 from July 1, 2027. This is stated in the draft budget of the State Public Insurance, obtained by BNT. The proposal is not yet final, as it is a draft that must be reviewed and adopted by the National Assembly.

The maximum pension is also expected to be updated according to the Swiss rule from the same date. The draft does not specify the new maximum amount, as it depends on the application of the updating formula.

New insurance thresholds

From January 1, 2027, the minimum insurable income is planned to be €660, while the maximum insurable income is expected to reach €2,400. These thresholds determine the minimum and maximum bases on which insurance contributions are calculated for the respective categories of insured persons.

The draft provides for the benefit for raising a child during the second year to be €450 from the beginning of 2027. For unemployed people, a minimum benefit of €13 and a maximum of €60.76 are envisaged.

Pension expenditure exceeds €14.6 billion

The total budget of the State Public Insurance exceeds €16 billion. Pension expenditure is planned at more than €14.6 billion, with over €6.7 billion to be provided through a transfer from the state budget.

„The budget of the State Public Insurance exceeds €16 billion.“

The proposed minimum pension represents an increase compared with the €347.51 pension for insurance service and age applicable in 2026. The new amounts will take effect only if they are approved in the final budget of the State Public Insurance for 2027.

Sources: bntnews.bg