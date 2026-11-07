Ilin Dimitrov: Drones are not harming tourism in Bulgaria

There has been no reputational damage to Bulgarian tourism because of the drone attacks in the Black Sea. This was stated by Tourism Minister Ilin Dimitrov on the “Wake Up” program.

According to him, global tour operators’ interest in Bulgaria is increasing, and the country continues to be perceived as a safe tourist destination.

“During a trade show in London, I met with the largest tour operators, who said that interest in Bulgaria is growing. They consider us a safe destination,” Dimitrov said.

The minister pointed to the good price-to-quality ratio as an advantage. According to him, countries such as Spain and Italy are facing overtourism, while Bulgaria is not experiencing this problem. The market offers both budget accommodation and high-end properties.

The season has brought higher revenues

Dimitrov explained that the tourism sector had faced a serious difficulty due to a conflict between a major German tour operator and an airline. As a result, Bulgaria lost 220,000 airline seats.

Despite this, the number of tourists during the season is similar to that of the previous year, while revenues are 19% higher. “We did the impossible to save this season, but in terms of the number of tourists, it is similar to last year, while in terms of revenue, it is 19% higher,” the minister said.

Twice as much funding for advertising

In the next budget, funding for tourism marketing and advertising will be doubled. The ministry has set itself the goal of achieving a return of 20 euros for every euro spent.

Dimitrov said the focus would be on attracting tourists from the middle and upper price segments. A new system for evaluating the tourism product through QR codes in restaurants, bars, museums and other establishments is also planned.

The system is expected to come into force after the New Year. The ratings will not be individual, and the data will be accessible to mayors, ministers and consumers.

Mayors will have to allocate 50% of the collected tourist tax to advertising and air connectivity. According to the minister, individual regions will decide independently which areas to develop while preserving their authenticity.

No inquiries about the security of “Eurovision”

Ilin Dimitrov also said that no inquiries had been received regarding the security of holding “Eurovision” in Bulgaria.

“This is a very important event for our country, and we will be in the spotlight of Europe. We are working to showcase the beauty of Bulgaria,” the minister added.

Sources: nova.bg