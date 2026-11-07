26 inspections into bear damage in the Smolyan region

The Regional Inspectorate of Environment and Water in Smolyan has carried out 26 inspections following reports of damage to agricultural property and domestic animals allegedly caused by brown bears. This was announced by the inspectorate’s director, Ekaterina Gadжеva.

The largest number of inspections—nine—were carried out in the land of the village of Slivka, Banite Municipality. Trigrad, in Devin Municipality, followed with four inspections. Three inspections were conducted in Stoyanovo, Ardino Municipality, but in one of them the commission was unable to confirm that the damage had been caused by a bear.

Inspections in several municipalities

Reports were also investigated in Gyovren, Mihalkovo, Stomanevo and Osikovo in Devin Municipality; Dve Topoli and Galabovo in Banite Municipality; Yagodina in Borino Municipality; Mugla in Smolyan Municipality; as well as Lyubino and Byal izvor in Ardino Municipality.

The data show the number of inspections carried out following reports, but do not mean that all cases were confirmed as bear attacks. At least one of the inspections—conducted in the land of Stoyanovo—found no such causal link.

Smolyan Municipality calls for preventive measures

Smolyan Mayor Nikolay Melemov warned residents of the municipality to take measures against brown bears entering populated areas. During the autumn and winter period, the animals actively search for food, increasing the likelihood that they will approach residential areas.

Residents have been urged not to leave food waste outside containers, to clear fallen fruit from their yards and not to leave food for domestic animals outdoors overnight. If a bear is spotted, people “must not approach the animal, chase it or provoke it,” the municipality said.

If a bear is spotted in a populated area or near residential buildings, people should move away to a safe distance and call 112. It is not recommended to leave children and domestic animals unattended in areas where bears are known to be present. In the event of immediate danger, people should not take independent action to drive away or capture the animal.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg