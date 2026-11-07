Anton Kutev: “Progressive Bulgaria” will support the budget

MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria” will support the budget, Anton Kutev, chair of the National Assembly’s Committee on Culture and Media, said. In the “Talk Now” programme, he described the financial framework as a key political document whose main task is to limit the growth of the budget deficit and public debt.

According to him, this must be done without cutting social spending and without halting economic growth. “We are continuing to increase pensions and incomes, but we cannot do so at a pace that leads to the accumulation of tens of billions in new debt,” Kutev said.

He had expected bolder changes

Kutev admitted that he had personally expected more decisive action from the government. In his view, the current budget is unlikely to lead to significant structural reforms.

The election of a new Supreme Judicial Council is a key stake

“Personally, I would have liked to see bolder reforms. I wanted our government to begin with much more radical steps. This budget, however, cannot carry out significant reforms. I hope this will be possible next year,” Anton Kutev said.

Regarding judicial reform, the MP described the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council as one of the most important political stakes. According to him, it should include people with clean records who can guarantee the independence of the judiciary.

“Our goal is not to punish those who came before, but to create an order that applies to those who came before, those in office now and those who will come in the future,” Kutev said. He warned that resistance to the reform would be serious, but expressed hope that Parliament would secure the necessary majority.

A warning after the presidential election

Kutev described the weak mobilisation of some voters in the presidential election as a serious warning sign for the government. “The wave is over. From now on, everything is on the table, and no one will give us a single vote that we have not personally earned,” he said.

The MP called for the political debate to return to the real problems and proposals for the country’s future. According to him, the voters of “Progressive Bulgaria” are predominantly left-wing, but a significant proportion of them are centrists. Kutev stressed that real results are more important than political positioning.

“The only chance for us to remain in power for as long as possible and change as many things as possible is to prove to people that we can get real work done,” Anton Kutev concluded.

Source: bntnews.bg