Kiril Valchev: The consensus presidency has won

„The idea of a consensus-based presidency, rather than one built on barricades, has won these elections,“ said vice president-elect Kiril Valchev in his first television interview after the election. He spoke on the Bulgarian National Television program „The Day Begins with Georgi Lyubenov“ and identified reducing political tensions as the main task facing the institutions.

Valchev highlighted two conclusions from the vote. The first was the election of Iliana Iotova as Bulgaria’s first woman president. According to him, within the European Union there are three other women heads of state – in Ireland, Malta and Slovenia. He also pointed out that, throughout the history of the European Union, 12 countries have had women presidents or monarchs, while globally the number is 20.

As a second conclusion, Valchev pointed to the victory of the idea of unity. He disagreed with assessments that Russia had won the presidential election because of Iotova’s victory, saying that the „pro-Bulgarian forces“ had won. In his view, the presidential ticket received support from voters of all parties.

Priorities for the media and culture

As acting director general of the Bulgarian News Agency, Valchev also commented on the parameters of the state budget. He supported a larger increase in teachers’ salaries, but insisted that similar attention should be given to journalists at BNT, BNR and BTA.

According to him, those working in libraries, museums, galleries, theatres and community cultural centres, as well as young Bulgarian diplomats, should also be included. Valchev defended the idea of systematic, long-term support for Bulgarian media outlets abroad that would not depend on annual decisions and changes of government. He said this support should be included in the budget for years to come.

The interview also raised the question of a law on the Bulgarian language. Valchev described support for Bulgarian communities abroad, public media and cultural institutions as part of broader priorities that should be pursued consistently.

Pardons and BTA’s future

On the scandal surrounding the pardons, Valchev declined to give a definitive assessment of whether it was a mistake, an omission by the team or a problem with the procedure. „I do not know the facts,“ he said, linking the case to the issue of trust in procedures and expertise.

Valchev proposed that parliament discuss whether pardon procedures should be regulated by law, rather than solely through a presidential decree.

Regarding BTA, he said that the decision on who would succeed him at the helm belonged to the National Assembly. In his words, the agency is freely accessible and should continue to develop steadily. Valchev also said that, after taking office as vice president, he had no intention of moving into a residence.

Sources: bntnews.bg