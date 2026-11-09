ESC: Bulgaria must develop priority sectors and indigenous technologies in the defence industry

Bulgaria must focus on developing specific priority sectors in the defence industry, accelerating technological transformation and building a national defence technology ecosystem. These are among the key points in the analysis “Integrating the Bulgarian Defence Industry into the European Defence Ecosystem”, adopted at a plenary session of the Economic and Social Council.

It highlights the need for closer cooperation between the state, the Bulgarian Armed Forces, business, science and education, more effective use of European financial instruments, and the development of indigenous technological and production capabilities.

The ESC points out that Bulgaria has significant production traditions, a skilled workforce and established foreign markets, but still lacks a sufficiently developed national defence technology ecosystem.

The identification of a limited set of critical production, technological and repair capabilities that the country has a strategic interest in maintaining and developing should take into account the needs of the armed forces, existing or realistically attainable national competencies, dependencies on external supplies, and opportunities for inclusion in European and allied production chains. Possible areas of the country’s specialisation include the production of traditional weapon systems, ammunition, propellants and explosives; repair and maintenance of the Bulgarian Armed Forces’ main systems; unmanned systems and counter-drone protection; optoelectronics, sensors and surveillance systems; communications and radio-electronic equipment; command-and-control systems based on artificial intelligence; and individual protection and military medical support products, which could find realisation both on the domestic and international markets.

The ESC notes that insufficient institutional coordination and the lack of clearly defined responsibility for implementing the national defence industrial policy limit the opportunities for the sector’s targeted development. According to the Council, traditional production must be modernised in parallel with the adoption of new technologies, including robotic systems, digital platforms and high-precision solutions.

The Council also emphasises the promotion of research and development, the development of prototypes and the provision of access to testing infrastructure. The ESC stresses the need for more active use of European financial instruments, the inclusion of Bulgarian enterprises in international defence projects, as well as the training and retention of skilled personnel.

In the analysis, the ESC points out that the increase in exports of Bulgarian defence products after 2022 does not in itself guarantee long-term competitiveness. Adaptation to European and allied standards is necessary, as is a gradual shift from predominantly participating as a subcontractor to developing indigenous technologies and playing a more significant role in international production chains.

If the country fails to adapt to the new conditions, there is a risk that Bulgarian enterprises will lose some of their traditional positions, while Bulgaria will remain predominantly a consumer of foreign technologies and a peripheral participant in the emerging European defence industrial base.

The ESC plenary session also adopted an opinion stating that more active encouragement of Bulgarian craftspeople to register geographical indications at European level is necessary. The document is entitled “Challenges and Difficulties Facing Craftspeople in Implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/2411 on the Protection of Geographical Indications for Craft and Industrial Products – National and International Aspects”. The regulation creates an opportunity to protect products whose qualities, reputation or other characteristics are linked to a specific geographical area, thereby contributing to the establishment of local traditions and production skills.

The ESC points out that the new European regime provides an opportunity for better protection of Bulgarian craft products, increased competitiveness and expanded market presence. The registration of geographical indications can restrict the improper use of names associated with specific regions and preserve the authenticity of traditional production. Alongside the economic benefits, this is also a tool for promoting Bulgaria’s cultural heritage and developing regional tourism.

The objectives of the opinion are related to promoting and encouraging the registration and protection of Bulgarian craft products with geographical indications at European level under Regulation (EU) 2023/2411.

The ESC stresses the need for more active participation by state institutions, municipalities and sectoral craft organisations in promoting the registration opportunities. The role of regional craft chambers is particularly important, as they have information about producers and traditional crafts in the individual regions. Craftspeople must have access to clear information about the registration requirements and procedures, as well as the opportunity to receive specialised advisory support. The Council also recommends encouraging local producers to form associations, which would facilitate the preparation and submission of registration applications.