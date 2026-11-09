Water supply to be suspended in part of Druzhba 1 due to repairs

Part of Sofia’s Druzhba 1 neighborhood will be without water on November 10 due to repairs to the water supply network. The water supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sofia Water said.

The repairs involve replacing shut-off valves on Krastyo Pastuhov Boulevard. The company’s customers in the section from Gen. Stoyan Stoyanov Street to Tirana Street will be without water.

Residents of Blocks 69, 67 and 68 in the upper area, as well as Block 51, will also be affected.

Where the water tanker will be located

If the repair work continues for more than 12 hours, Sofia Water will provide a water tanker. It will be located at the intersection of Tirana Street and Krastyo Pastuhov Boulevard.

The company said that the replacement will improve the management of the water supply network and limit as much as possible the areas that could be affected in the event of future breakdowns.

Additional information about the interruption can be obtained by calling Sofia Water’s toll-free number – 0800 121 21, as well as through the Virtual Information Center. Customers can also subscribe to receive notifications about planned interruptions by email or via a free SMS service.