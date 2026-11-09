The CPC Fines Retail Chain €75.65 Million

The Commission for Protection of Competition imposed total fines of €75.65 million on a major retail chain over three identified unfair practices targeting Bulgarian food producers. According to the CPC, the chain’s conduct placed suppliers at a disadvantage when negotiating prices and commercial terms.

The investigation began in May 2026 and lasted more than five months. As part of it, the Commission collected information from the retail chain and its suppliers, identifying violations committed in 2026.

Three violations and €75.65 million in fines

The first violation involved pressure on producers to reduce the prices at which they supplied their goods. According to the CPC, the retail chain took advantage of its stronger negotiating position to agree terms in its own favor and to the detriment of suppliers. A fine of nearly €21.9 million was imposed for this practice.

The largest fine, €31.85 million, was imposed for withholding remuneration for services provided to producers from the amounts owed for delivered products. The CPC defines these deductions as bad-faith practices.

The third fine also amounts to nearly €21.9 million. It was imposed for obstructing negotiations when suppliers requested price increases. According to the Commission, the chain created unjustified obstacles and delayed the negotiation process.

Investigation preceded by sector analysis

In June 2025, the CPC launched a sector analysis covering the path of food products from production to their sale in stores. The interim results presented in December of the same year showed producers’ growing dependence on large retail chains and serious imbalances along the supply chain.

The regulator called on retailers to voluntarily change some of their practices and improve working conditions for suppliers. Subsequent inspections, however, identified attempts to circumvent the restrictions and implement new forms of unfair conduct.

Decision is not final

The CPC ordered the identified practices to be terminated immediately. In the event of non-compliance, the law allows an additional sanction of up to 5% of the company’s average daily turnover for each day of delay.

The decision is not final. It may be appealed before the Administrative Court of Sofia Region within 14 days.