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Two people hospitalized after a horse-drawn cart crash near Pleven

Two people hospitalized after a horse-drawn cart crash near Pleven

Four people were injured, while the two horses involved in the incident died. The crash occurred between the villages of Yasen and Disevitsa

Nov 9, 2026 13:40 76

Two people hospitalized after a horse-drawn cart crash near Pleven - 1
Svetoslava Ingilizova Svetoslava Ingilizova Author at Fakti.bg

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash involving a horse-drawn cart near Pleven. The incident occurred between the villages of Yasen and Disevitsa, and the signal was reported at around 6:25 p.m. on November 8.

According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the cart had a second horse attached to it. When entering an intersection, the driver failed to comply with road sign B2 and failed to yield to a passenger car driven by a 23-year-old man, as well as to a bus carrying nine passengers.

Four people traveling in the cart were injured. All of them received medical assistance, and two were admitted for treatment to a hospital in Pleven. Both horses died. Following the crash, road III-305 near the village of Yasen was closed to traffic.

The drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs. The police added: “The tests were negative.”

Assistance at the scene was provided by a team from the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate in Storgozia. The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office was notified, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated. No information about charges being filed has been reported.


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