Two people hospitalized after a horse-drawn cart crash near Pleven

Two people have been hospitalized after a crash involving a horse-drawn cart near Pleven. The incident occurred between the villages of Yasen and Disevitsa, and the signal was reported at around 6:25 p.m. on November 8.

According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the cart had a second horse attached to it. When entering an intersection, the driver failed to comply with road sign B2 and failed to yield to a passenger car driven by a 23-year-old man, as well as to a bus carrying nine passengers.

Four people traveling in the cart were injured. All of them received medical assistance, and two were admitted for treatment to a hospital in Pleven. Both horses died. Following the crash, road III-305 near the village of Yasen was closed to traffic.

The drivers were tested for alcohol and drugs. The police added: “The tests were negative.”

Assistance at the scene was provided by a team from the Fire Safety and Civil Protection Directorate in Storgozia. The Pleven District Prosecutor’s Office was notified, and pre-trial proceedings were initiated. No information about charges being filed has been reported.