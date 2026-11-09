Christmas supplements for pensioners to be paid at the end of November

The payment of Christmas supplements for the most vulnerable pensioners will begin at the end of November. The assistance will amount to €50, but it will not be provided to all pensioners, only to eight groups of eligible people. This was announced by Minister of Labour and Social Policy Natalia Efremova ahead of a meeting of the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute, at which the draft budget of the state public social insurance system for 2027 will be considered.

In an interview with bTV, Efremova said that the draft budget provides for an increase in pensions of between 7% and 8% from the middle of 2027. The expectation is that the increase will offset inflation. The minister assured: “All social security payments are guaranteed.”

€16.5 billion for state public social insurance

The planned budget for state public social insurance for next year is €16.5 billion. Nearly €14 billion of this amount is intended for the payment of pensions.

An increase in the maximum insurable income is also planned. It is expected to rise from €2,300 to €2,400. The change will affect higher-income employees whose social security contributions are calculated based on the maximum threshold.

Changes to benefits

The draft provides for the minimum daily unemployment benefit to increase from €9.21 to €13. The maximum benefit will rise from €54.78 to €60.76.

An increase is also planned for the childcare benefit during the second year of maternity leave. It is expected to reach €450 per month, compared with nearly €399 currently.

A change is also planned for mothers who return to work before their child turns two. Instead of the current 50%, they will receive 75% of the benefit. The proposals are part of the draft budget for 2027, which is to be considered by the Supervisory Board of the National Social Security Institute.