A Malfunction Left Passengers in the Dark and Cold on the Dobrich–Sofia Train

Passengers travelled in the dark and cold on the train from Dobrich to Sofia after a technical malfunction occurred in the power supply of one of the sleeping cars. Video footage showing a car without lighting was submitted in connection with the case.

According to passenger Georgi Trifonov, there was dim lighting at first, but about half an hour after departure all the lamps went out. “There was absolutely no lighting, and the toilets could not be used,” he told bTV. He said that the temperature outside was minus 2 degrees, while it became even colder inside the car. Passengers said that there were also mothers with small children in the sleeping car.

BDZ offered to move passengers to another car

According to Trifonov, the sleeping car attendant explained that the car had “glitched,” which meant that there would be no electricity or heating until Sofia. Passengers in the affected car were offered a refund for their tickets, but on condition that they leave the train.

BDZ told bTV that the malfunction had affected only one of the sleeping cars and that there had been no problem in the rest of the train. As a solution to the situation, passengers were offered accommodation in another car.

BDZ apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience caused. The company did not provide further details about the cause of the technical malfunction or about a specific procedure for compensating the passengers.

Sources: btvnovinite.bg, darik.bg