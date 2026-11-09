Senior American Generals and Admirals Meet with Iliyana Yotova and Rumen Radev

Bulgaria is a strategic stop for the next generation of senior American military leaders.

Generals and admirals participating in the Capstone program of the U.S. National Defense University met with President Iliyana Yotova, Prime Minister Rumen Radev, Deputy Defense Minister Lyubomir Monov and other Bulgarian officials to gain a better understanding of Bulgaria’s security priorities, its defense capabilities and its role in the region. This was announced by the U.S. Embassy in Sofia.

The Capstone program prepares newly appointed American generals and admirals for leadership roles in joint and multinational operations. Bulgaria offers valuable perspectives on security in the Black Sea, NATO’s eastern flank, collective defense and the challenges facing the region.

Through direct meetings with Bulgarian political and military leaders, the participants gain first-hand insight into the priorities of a key U.S. ally and build professional relationships that further strengthen the U.S.-Bulgaria defense partnership.