Protests against the 2027 Budget to Be Held in Seven Cities

Protests against the draft budget for 2027 have been scheduled in seven Bulgarian cities on November 11. The demonstrations are being organized by the “Regressive Bulgaria” initiative, and the event was announced on Facebook.

The discontent is directed against the budget proposal prepared by the government of Rumen Radev. The organizers claim that the projected incomes are lower than inflation, while the tax burden is increasing by nearly €2 billion. According to them, the proposal also contains no anti-crisis measures.

Action with Phone Lights

The protest has been announced as peaceful. Participants have been urged to come with their friends, families and neighbors. A symbolic action is planned for 7:30 p.m., during which everyone is expected to turn on their mobile phone lights.

“Don’t stay silent. Impoverishment affects us all,” the organizers urge.

The demonstrations will take place on Wednesday, November 11. The published information does not specify the individual cities or the exact locations where the protests will be held.

Sources: novini.bg